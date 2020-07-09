Council approves resolution in support of wearing masks

- News
By Chris Mannara
Staff Writer
A resolution petitioning residents and visitors to wear face coverings and to engage in other health protection measures to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 was approved by the Pagosa Springs Town Council at its regular meeting on July 7.
