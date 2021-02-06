Coulehan named Region 9 Economic Development Leader of the Year

By Stephani Burditt

Region 9 Economic Development District

Mary Jo Coulehan, Archuleta County resident and director of the Pagosa Springs Chamber, has been awarded the Ed Morlan Economic Development Leader of the Year by the Region 9 Economic Development District Board of Directors.

Coulehan was recognized at Region 9’s board of directors meeting held Jan. 28. She was honored for her volunteer involvement to improve local, regional and state communities.

Every year, Region 9 honors a southwest Colorado resident that goes beyond their paid position and makes a significant positive impact in our regional economy. This year, they honored one of their own as Coulehan has served on the board of directors of Region 9 for nine years. She serves on the Executive Committee of Club 20, the El Pomar SW Regional Council and numerous Archuleta County based boards of directors.

“Mary Jo has been nominated before, but due to her position on the Region 9 board, she would pull her name from consideration. This year, the board overrode her hesitation and approved this nomination,” said Laura Lewis Marchino, executive director of Region 9.

For more information, please contact Region 9 at 247-9621.