Cotton’s Hole Park open house planned for public comments

By James Dickhoff

Special to The SUN

The Town of Pagosa Springs invites the community to provide comments on future Cotton’s Hole Park improvements.

In 2018, the town purchased lands to begin acquiring the area known as Cotton’s Hole as a formal public town park. This park is located at the east end of Hermosa Street along the river and had historically been used by the public as a park area and to access the San Juan River. However, the area was predominantly private property.

The town has also recently received a State Trails grant to extend the Riverwalk from Town Park heading east along Hermosa Street and through Cotton’s Hole Park. This trail is expected to be constructed next year in 2020.

The town is seeking public input on traffic circulation options for accessing the park area and potential park improvements.

A public comment open house will be hosted on Tuesday, Nov. 19, between 4:30 and 6:30 p.m. in Town Hall, located at 551 Hot Springs Blvd. The open house format will allow you to arrive anytime between 4:30 and 6:30 p.m. and view display boards, speak with staff and provide your comments. Please plan on joining us to provide your comments on these future pubic park improvements.

Follow these topics: Business, News, Top Stories, Town of Pagosa Springs