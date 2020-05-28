Cooney

Thank you, thank you, thank you to the wonderful people of Pagosa Springs.

You flooded my room with cards, flowers, candy, beauty products and heartfelt prayers. God has answered some of those prayers.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.

Follow these topics: Cards of Thanks, Lifestyle