Cook with a Cause this Valentine’s for a special dessert

By Ashley Wilson
Special to The PREVIEW
Just in time for Valentine’s Day, whether you’re looking for a girls’ night, date night or a way to surprise you special someone with an amazing dessert, this class will have it all on Feb. 12.
Chef Kellie Stevens, owner of the Alley House Grille, is partnering with the Archuleta County Victim Assistance Program (ACVAP) to offer a chocolate and wine cooking class.
There’s no better way to spend a Sunday afternoon than learning how to make a mouthwatering chocolate pastry and then learn from the Alley House’s very own wine rep all about port as a pairing with chocolate.
We all know that wine and chocolate are Valentine’s staples and here is a great way to get experts to show you how to put it all together.
This class, as well as one held every month, support ACVAP. Local chefs come together to offer their skills and expertise and teach participants a different menu every month.
As we come into 2017, ACVAP wants to honor healthy relationships that are one of the building blocks for ending violence in our community. A healthy relationship takes time spent together and these classes give the community an opportunity to have an activity to do just that.
Date night and girls’ nights are great ways to build support for each other, increase understanding, and spend time learning something together.
As an ode to Valentine’s Day and February being the month of love, ACVAP would like to applaud those relationships around us that are healthy, loving and safe.
So come Cook with a Cause. If chocolate and wine are not your thing, we have a class every month. March — Tess Challis, vegan cooking; April — Doug Neel, homemade mozzarella; and May (back by popular demand) — Rob Bell, flambé. For more information, call 264-1129.
If you or someone you know need help, we have a 24-hour hotline for information and help if you are experiencing any type of violence, 264-9075.
