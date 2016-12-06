Contra dance to benefit Archuleta County Victim Assistance

- News
By Juanalee Park
Special to The PREVIEW
A devastating fire destroyed the newly remodeled offices of the Archuleta County Victim Assistance Program(ACVAP).
It is truly a resilient and incredibly hardworking organization, but it needs your help. And what better way to help than to dust off your dancing sneakers and learn something new.
We are having a contra dance to benefit ACVAP on Dec. 10 at 6:30 p.m. at the PLPOA Clubhouse. Donations will be accepted at the door to help get this important organization back on its feet.
Contra dances are traditionally accompanied by a live band and this event will be no exception. Local musicians Randall Davis on fiddle, Juanalee Park on banjo, Ron Sutcliffe on mandolin, Dan Park on guitar and Clay Campbell on bass, calling themselves Contra-fusion, will provide the music. Durango dance caller Wendy Graham Settle will teach and lead you through the dances with prompts to the live music throughout the dance.
These fun and easily accessible dances for all ages will include American folk dances in circles, squares and line formations. No experience or partner needed.
For more information, call Juanalee Park at 731-7547.