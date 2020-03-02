Continental Divide Freeride Team skiers place at Monarch

Special to The SUN

Continental Divide Freeride (CDF) Team skiers and riders competed at the International Freeskiers and Snowboarders Association 2020 Monarch Junior Regional Freeride Comp Feb. 22 and 23.

This two-day event included runs on High Anxiety and Mirkwood Bowl for each skier or snowboarder. CDF brought four snowboarders and five skiers to the event from Del Norte, Center and Pagosa Springs. CDF team members placed as follows:

Snowboard Female U12: Landry Neufeld (Center/Hooper), first place; and Audrina Smith (Pagosa Springs), second place.

Snowboard Male U12: Kife Mashburn (Del Norte), fifth place; and Eric Smith (Pagosa Springs), seventh place.

Ski Male U12: Noah Bellina (Pagosa Springs), 18th place; and Ryan Rich (Pagosa Springs), 25th place.

Ski Male 12-14: Corbin Horrocks (Del Norte), third place; Summit Mashburn (Del Norte), fourth place; and Aiden Mashburn (Del Norte), sixth place.

For more information about how to be a part of CDF or how to support our athletes, please contact Liz Callard at continentaldividefreeride@gmail.com.

