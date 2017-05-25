Constance Kirby Ruth Wilson

Constance Kirby Ruth Wilson’s battle with cancer ended Tuesday, May 16 (Sept. 4, 1949-May 16, 2017). After her diagnosis in November of 2016, she spent her time wrapping up her work and traveling to spend with loved ones and friends. Connie was preceded by her father, Marion Austin Kirby. She leaves behind her mother, Frances Monday, of Quitman, Texas; her five siblings; her husband, Richard Souza; her ex-husband, David Wilson; her daughter, Ashley Wilson, and her grandchildren, of Pagosa Springs, Colo.

Connie spent 25 years working and raising her daughter in Pagosa Springs, and though she disliked the snow, made good friends and good memories.

Her last few years of semi-retirement were spent in Visalia, Calif., making some wonderful new friends and attempting to learn how to retire.

She returned to Pagosa during the last two months of her life to spend time with her daughter and grandchildren.

Connie’s memorial service will be held Wednesday, June 7, at Restoration Fellowship in the fellowship hall, from 6 to 8 p.m. A short service will be held followed by dinner and a time for friends to remember her. If you would like to help with food, contact Ashley at (970) 403-2558.

We ask that you bring a note with your favorite memory of Connie for the family to have.

In lieu of flowers and cards, Connie (Mimi) wished for people to contribute to a local charity or to contribute to Sofia and Livia’s college fund. The Connie Wilson Memorial Fund is set up at Citizens Bank; you may go in to either branch and ask any of the tellers for information.

With love and remembrance Connie was welcomed into heaven.

