Connie Rose Martin

March 27, 1948-Jan.17

Beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend left this earth too soon due to COVID-19.

Connie grew up in Michigan and ended up in the Southwest. She was a successful artist in Santa Fe, N.M., and has one of her pieces featured in the Smithsonian.

Connie lived in Pagosa Springs, Colo., for the past 17 years with her husband, Randy, and beloved dogs. Connie was full of life, had a fantastic sense of humor, loved to fish, always looked for the good in people and loved animals, and never passed up a great garage sale.

She is proceeded in death by her mother, Rosemary; father, Larry; and brother, Kevin. She is survived by her husband, Randy; her son, Shane, and family; and daughter Donyelle and family.

She has requested no funeral. There will be a life celebration when things are safer from this horrible pandemic.