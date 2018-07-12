Confusion persists over coroner position

By Avery Martinez

Staff Writer

The vacant county coroner position could be filled at the county commissioners’ meeting on July 17.

Discussion surrounding the appointment of the corner took place at a work session of the Archuleta Board of County Commissioners (BoCC) on July 10.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.

