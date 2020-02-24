Community women’s chorus, Sisters in Song, to begin rehearsals March 3

By Linda Parker

Special to The PREVIEW

The community women’s chorus, Sisters in Song, is gearing up to begin another fun season of singing.

The Pagosa Springs Girls Choir is inviting women in Pagosa Springs who love to sing and would like to perform in a concert along with the Girls Choir to come be a part of the Sisters in Song women’s choir.

The chorus is in its fourth year of existence after successful years of performance. The group will begin rehearsals on Tuesday, March 3, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Community United Methodist Church. The choir will continue to rehearse each Tuesday until its performance on May 7.

The concert theme is “Back to the Roaring ‘20s,” chosen to complement the year, 2020. This year, the Sisters in Song will perform quality choral music that was popular in the 1920s and music written by well-known composers of this favorite musical decade.

The 1920s was the decade that marked the beginning of the modern music era. The music recording industry was just beginning to form and a myriad of new technologies helped to create the way music was made and distributed. Music of this decade featured jazz, dance bands and Broadway.

The Sisters in Song group was formed in 2016 to give the Girls Choir an opportunity to sing with women in our community. At the end of the rehearsals, the ladies had enjoyed singing so much, they wanted to continue.

“I am always excited for this venture to give the girls another musical experience and the opportunity to sing with a women’s chorus. It is a great experience for the girls, one that we all enjoy,” said Girls Choir Director Linda Parker. “Pagosa is full of wonderful musicians and I am grateful that they are willing to share their time and their talent with the girls. Music is a lifelong skill and what better way to show the girls that this is true than to experience it with women who have sung throughout their life? Most of the women are not career musicians, but they continue to enjoy music. Some of the ladies who sing with us tell me they haven’t sung since high school, but still love singing and being a part of a choir.”

Participants in the women’s chorus need no prior experience.

“Only a love of music and singing are needed to be a part of this group,” Parker went on to say.

However, to help offset the cost of music, there is a $15 fee for the choir and the ladies purchase a top to wear for performance.

“This is a short-term commitment (only 10 weeks), so I’m hoping we’ll have many of our ladies come and sing,” she added.

If you would like to sing in a women’s chorus and perform some great music, mark Tuesday, March 3, at 6:30 p.m. at the Methodist Church (on Lewis Street) on your calendar.

For more information, please call Parker at 264-1434 or email her at singpagosa@gmail.com. You’re sure to have a great time sharing your love of music with this extraordinary group of women.

Follow these topics: Arts & Entertainment, Music, Top Stories