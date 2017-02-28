Community women’s chorus, Sisters in Song, to begin rehearsals March 14

- News
By Linda Parker
Special to The PREVIEW
The Pagosa Springs Girls Choir (PSGC) is again seeking women in Pagosa Springs who love to sing and would like to perform in a concert along with the girls choir.
The community women’s chorus, Sisters in Song, is in its second year of existence and will begin rehearsals on March 14 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Community United Methodist Church. The choir will continue to rehearse each Tuesday until their performance on May 9.
This year, the Sisters in Song will perform quality choral music of songs from past decades. The concert theme is “It’s a Grand Night for Singing,” and it is one of the pieces the ladies will perform. The Sisters will sing several pieces alone and also perform a selection or two with PSGC. The concert will also feature soloist Alberto Torres, of Dallas, Texas, who will also perform with the two choirs.
The Sisters in Song group was formed last year to give PSGC an opportunity to sing with women in our community. At the end of the rehearsals, the ladies had enjoyed singing so much, they wanted to continue it this year.
“I am so excited for this venture to give the girls another opportunity to sing with a women’s chorus. It is a great experience for the girls, one that we all enjoyed,” said PSGC Director Linda Parker. “Pagosa is full of wonderful musicians, and I am grateful that they are willing to share their time and their talent with the girls. Music is a lifelong skill and what better way to show the girls that this is true than to experience it with women who have sung throughout their life. Most of the women are not career musicians, but they continue to enjoy music. Some of the ladies who sang with us last year said they hadn’t sung since high school, but still love singing and being a part of a choir.”
Participants in the women’s chorus need no prior experience.
“Only a love of music and singing are needed to be a part of this group,” Parker went on to say.
However, to help offset the cost of music, there is a $10 fee for the choir.
“This is a short-term commitment (only eight weeks), so I’m hoping we’ll have many of our ladies come and sing,” she added.
If you would like to sing in a women’s chorus, perform some great music, mark March 14 at 6:30 p.m. at the Methodist Church (on Lewis Street) on your calendar.
Please call Linda Parker at 264-1434 or email her at singpagosa@gmail.com with any questions. You’re sure to have a great time sharing your love of music with this extraordinary group of women.
