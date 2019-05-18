Community United Methodist Church inviting singers for patriotic concert

By Linda Parker

Special to The PREVIEW

The Community United Methodist Church (CUMC) is inviting singers in Pagosa Springs to participate in a concert along with the CUMC choir to celebrate the Fourth of July.

The community singers will begin rehearsals on June 4 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the CUMC. The choir, under the direction of Linda Parker and accompanied by Kathleen Isberg, will continue to rehearse each Tuesday. The rehearsals will culminate in a performance for the Pagosa community on July 3.

CUMC presented a patriotic concert last year and it was such a hit the concert will become an annual event.

“Everyone loves patriotic music. For most of us, a song about America, and the sight of the red, white and blue is all it takes to make our heart beat a little faster and put a lump in our throat,” said Parker. “This will be a great opportunity to sing some beautiful music honoring our country.”

Pagosa Springs really knows how to celebrate the Fourth of July and we hope that the singers in Pagosa will want to share their voices, their talent, and their love of music and country. For additional information, contact Parker at 264-1434 or email her at singpagosa@gmail.com.

Follow these topics: Arts & Entertainment, Music, Top Stories