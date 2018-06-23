Community singers to present patriotic concert July 3

- News
- Obituaries
- Opinion
- Sports
- Outdoors
- Arts & Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Photo and Video
By Linda Parker
Special to The PREVIEW
Pagosa Springs musicians have again come together to present an awe-inspiring concert celebrating Independence Day for the Pagosa community on Tuesday evening, July 3, at 7 p.m. The patriotic concert will be held at the Community United Methodist Church.
Singers and musicians from throughout the area will wow their audience with a star-spangled concert of choral music and handbell arrangements. Instrumentalists Larry Baisdon and Larry Elginer will add their special touches to the festive music. The choir is under the direction of Linda Parker and the Quodlibet Handbells are directed by Berkey Branch.
Parker stated, “July 4th is such a great family holiday. This concert is definitely a must-see. So many wonderful people will share their love of music, their love of country and love for our community. It is a family affair, an event for all ages.
Pagosa Springs really knows how to celebrate the Fourth of July and we hope everyone will begin their celebration a day early. Wear your Uncle Sam hat, your red, white and blue, and join us for this delightful presentation. A reception will immediately follow the concert in the Fellowship Hall. Admission is free.
Follow these topics: Arts & Entertainment, Concert, Music, Top Stories, Updates