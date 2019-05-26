Community singers to begin rehearsals June 4

By Linda Parker

Special to The PREVIEW

Community singers in Pagosa Springs will begin rehearsals on Tuesday evening, June 4, in preparation for a patriotic concert to be held on July 3.

Rehearsals will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Community United Methodist Church each Tuesday in June. All who love to sing are invited to join in this opportunity to lift your voice and let freedom ring.

The choir will be directed by Linda Parker and Kathleen Isberg will serve as accompanist. There will be only five rehearsals, so it will be important for everyone to be present as much as possible.

“Some of our best-loved music is that of our country,” Parker said. “Everyone loves patriotic music, it brings out the best in both performers and listeners. Pagosa really knows how to celebrate the Fourth of July. We hope that the singers in Pagosa will get their sparkle on to make this the best July Fourth ever.”

There is no charge to join the choir. Just come be one of the bright stars of this Independence Day.

Feel free to call Parker for additional information at 264-1434 or email her at singpagosa@gmail.com.

Follow these topics: Arts & Entertainment, Music, Top Stories