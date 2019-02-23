Community outreach meeting scheduled for Navajo State Park

By Colorado Parks and Wildlife

Special to The SUN

If you’re wondering what’s been happening at Navajo State Park lately, plan to attend a community outreach meeting on Feb. 26 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the TARA Community Center, 333 Milton Lane in Arboles.

In the last two years, Colorado Parks and Wildlife has built a new aquatic nuisance inspection station, a new water treatment facility, improved the boat storage area and is completing a resurfacing project on the boat ramp. Park Manager Brian Sandy will talk about those projects, plans for the marina store and future plans at Navajo.

Sandy will also talk about this year’s water forecast for the reservoir and what that will mean for boating.

Anyone interested in Navajo State Park is invited to attend and discuss any issues or concerns regarding the park.

Navajo State Park is a major recreational facility in southwest Colorado, drawing more than 330,000 visitors every year. The 2,100-acre park offers boating, fishing, hiking and biking trails, wildlife viewing, 138 camp sites and three cabins. The reservoir is one of the largest in the West at 15,000 acres.

For more information, call 883-2208.

