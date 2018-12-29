Community of New Thought to welcome the new year with talk about destiny

- News
By Lisa Burnson
Special to The PREVIEW
“Every negative condition of the past is cleared away. I no longer think of it, see it or believe it. It has no effect in my experience. Today is bright with hope and filled with promise.” — Dr. Ernest Holmes.
On Sunday, Dec. 30, at 10 a.m., Pagosa Community of New Thought (PCNT) welcomes all to join us as we present our New Year service: “The Gateway To Heaven … January 1, 2019: Meeting Your Destiny.” Our guest speaker will be Shayla White Eagle McClure.
Come be inspired to begin a happy and successful new year.
Meditation circle
PCNT holds Meditation and Healing Circle each Wednesday at 6 p.m. Please join us on Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019, at 6 p.m. for a special New Year’s meditation. All are welcome. Instruction is provided for beginners.
Upcoming events
Upcoming events include “Healing with Spirits of Light” meditation on Jan. 3, “Manifestation Magic” on Jan. 4, “Introduction to Astrology” on Jan.10, “Dream Board” workshop on Jan. 12, and “Mantras and Essential Oils” on Jan. 17. Please contact PCNT for more information.
PCNT is a New Thought center based on fostering living a spiritually centered life, and promoting the philosophies of the Centers for Spiritual Living and the Agape Centers.
We welcome local talent to share gifts, aptitudes and knowledge. Have a hand in making a difference. Participate, learn or contribute your insights, beliefs, knowledge and skills.
PCNT events are held at 40 N. 15th St., in the Momentum Fitness building.
Request a concentrated affirmative mind treatment or obtain information by joining us, emailing PagosaCommunityNewThought@gmail.com, mail P.O. Box 1052 Pagosa Springs, CO 81147-1052, or call (505) 604-5031. Find us on Facebook (Pagosa Community of New Thought) or our website, www.PagosaNewThought.org.
