Community of New Thought to hear ‘Leveling Up Your Life’ presentation

By Lisa Burnson

Special to The PREVIEW

“Intention triggers a transformation of energy. Inherent in every intentions the mechanics for its fulfillment.” — Dr. Deepak Chopra.

All are welcome to join New Thought Center for Inspirational Living (NTC) this Sunday, Dec. 22, at 10:30 a.m., for our presentation: “Leveling Up Your Life: Break out of Your Box and Claim Your Best Destiny.”

We will be discussing the 40 Day Manifestation Code for bringing our intentions into reality, as well as exploring techniques for “letting go and letting God.” Our speaker will be Shayla White Eagle McClure.

Also on Sunday, Dec. 22, from 2 to 3:30 p.m., we invite all who enjoy writing in the company of others to join our writing group for “Stories To Tell Us.”

We welcome people of all religions, cultures, races and lifestyles to our services, where we celebrate the Science of Mind and positive thinking.

Our community of affirmative-minded people share joy, laughter and awareness of connection to spirit, and our ability to co-create a life of infinite possibilities.

We will have spirited live music.

Meditation circle

We invite the public to enjoy our weekly meditation circle each Wednesday at 6:15 p.m., weather permitting. There will not be a Meditation Circle on Wednesday, Dec. 25.

Upcoming events

Friday, Dec. 20, 6 p.m.: movie, “Joyeux Noel,” a moving, true story.

Tuesday, Dec. 24, 6 p.m.: Christmas Eve Candlelight Celebration.

Sunday, Dec. 29, 10:30 a.m.” Burning Bowl Ceremony — release the past and claim your future.

Jan. 11, 2020, 2 p.m.: “Manifestation Magic.”

Please call NTC for more information about these events.

About us

NTC is a New Thought center based on fostering living a spiritually centered life and promoting the philosophies of the Centers for Spiritual Living and the Agape Centers. NTC honors all lifestyles, cultures and religious paths to the Divine.

We welcome local talent to share gifts, aptitudes and knowledge. Have a hand in making a difference. Participate, learn or contribute your insights, beliefs, knowledge and skills.

NTC events are held at 3505 W. U.S. 160, on the second floor of the Best Western Lodge (elevator available).

Request a concentrated affirmative mind treatment or obtain information by joining us; emailing PagosaCommunityNewThought@gmail.com; mailing P.O. Box 1052, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147-1052; or calling (505) 604-5031. Find us on Facebook (Pagosa Community of New Thought).

