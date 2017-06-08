Community of New Thought to discuss law of attraction

By Lisa Burnson

Special to The PREVIEW

Think of what is wanted and it will have no choice but to appear. Our minds are the soil for planting what we wish to manifest. On Sunday, June 11, Pagosa Community of New Thought will discuss how we can set this law of attraction into motion.

Participants are encouraged to share their own experiences of using positive thinking to achieve goals. All are welcome to attend.

The Rev. Ron Fox wrote, “What we put our time and attention on, is what we become.”

PCNT honors all lifestyles, belief systems, religious paths and people for who they are: children of the Divine. New Thought is a trans-denominational philosophy, and draws from all the world’s major religions to teach universal principles and spiritual concepts for a positive, joyful life. We welcome all to be part of this spiritual adventure.

Weekly Sunday gatherings are held at 10 a.m. at the PCNT center at 2800 Cornerstone Drive, across from Sears.

For information about the church, attend a Sunday service, email PagosaCommunityNewThought@gmail.com, call 749-9020, or mail to P.O. Box 1052 Pagosa Springs, CO 81147-1052. You can also find us on Facebook or at our website: www.PagosaNewThought.org.

Follow these topics: Lifestyle, Religion

Like this: Like Loading…