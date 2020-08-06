Community leaders discuss unified message around COVID-19

Amid rising COVID-19 cases in Archuleta County, community leaders on Tuesday discussed the virus in general and putting out a unified message to help curb its spread via a flyer campaign.

“I think that the trend is going the wrong way in our community,” said Pagosa Springs Medical Center (PSMC) CEO Dr. Rhonda Webb at the county commissioners’ work session Tuesday, adding, “When you’re trying to control a pandemic, the key is to test the people and get them quarantined so we don’t spread it, and I think that if we don’t all work together on this, the trend is just going to continue … This could lead to another community shutdown, and I think that’s what none of us want here.”

Webb noted that one strategy to curb the spread of COVID-19 — wearing face coverings — has become “very politicized,” but has been used for a long time in the health care industry.

“This is droplet protection,” she said of face coverings. “We’ve been doing droplet protection for decades in health care — it just cuts down on how much droplets contain the virus coming out into the community and it keeps you from getting exposed to my droplets. If you walk into [Pagosa Springs Medical Center], long before COVID and said, ‘I think I have the flu,’ somebody would have handed you a mask and the nurse would have made me put one on before I came in your room just to keep some protection … I just hate to see our community back up and have our businesses have to close down again. It’s just been so devastating for all of us.”

“I agree with what our doc said,” said Pagosa Springs Mayor Don Volger. “I think she hit the nail on the head that we want to do everything reasonably possible to go ahead and prevent another shutdown. And so if we can have that united message, I think that would be wonderful.”

Archuleta School District Superintendent Kim LeBlanc-Esparza, who started the job in June, explained during the discussion that, locally, residents are much more concerned about COVID-19 than they were about a month ago.

“Over the last five to six weeks, I’ve conducted pretty extensive surveys of our staff and our community of families,” she said. “And while five or six weeks ago, honestly we had less than 10 to 12 percent of people who were worried in any way shape or form about letting kids walk back into our schools in person, and just in the last four days the new survey that we’ve put out … I’ve got 35 to 36 percent of staff and families saying they’re concerned about their kids walking back into schools in person given the rate of transmission that has happened in our community over the last four weeks.”

She added, “So anything we can do around masks, around handwashing, around wiping down surfaces that are frequently touched, all of those things are going to help us put a lid on some of the transmission and help us get our kids back in school. We want nothing more than to start school in the fall on September the 8th, but we also have to keep in mind that when kids come to school, that it increases our risk of spread because it’s so many young people and frankly, adults, in one facility every day and we want to make sure we do it well. Our staff is committed to doing it well, but we need the community’s help to make sure that we do not spread this virus.”

“I would just like to urge all of the leadership in the community to set the example for others by following these guidelines and wearing the masks,” said Pagosa Springs Town Council member Shari Pierce, adding, “I know a lot of people do look at the leadership of the community and we should set the example.”

“And I know I don’t like to wear masks, but when I go into somebody’s business that’s requesting it, I put it on. It’s all about respect,” Commissioner Ron Maez responded.

“I would just reinforce Shari’s point about all of us need to set the example and display the leadership,” said Greg Schulte, chair of the Upper San Juan Health Service District.

“I think we can come together,” Maez said. “We’re a very tight community. We don’t always agree with everything that we’re talking about, but I think we can agree that we don’t wanna be shut down again.”

The county, town, fire district, medical center, school district, health department and the sheriff’s office have all applied their logos and support to a flyer campaign that states, in the draft presented Tuesday, to “Keep Our Community Open” and lists strategies to combat the spread of COVID-19, including wearing a face covering, social distancing, washing hands and regularly cleaning surfaces.

The campaign is expected to be pushed to the public in the upcoming weeks.

At the county commissioners’ regular meeting later on Tuesday, resident Lisa Jensen criticized the commissioners’ response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is really unfortunate – truly is infuriating – that you chose to do nothing last month to protect Archuleta County residents and visitors,” she said, adding, “You have ignored the advice, the knowledge, the wisdom, the advice and pleas from our local health and medical professionals and health care providers to please do something to protect the citizens here.”

Throughout the pandemic, the county commissioners have not strictly followed state guidelines relating to face coverings, social distancing or the number of people permitted to gather for government functions.

County Attorney Todd Weaver told The SUN last month that the part of amended Public Health Order 20-28 that currently sets guidelines for government functions amid the COVID-19 pandemic is found in Section II.

Part of Section II reads, “All Businesses and Government Functions shall all follow the protocols below,” which include:

• “maintain 6 foot separation between employees and discourage shared spaces;”

• “avoid gatherings (meetings, waiting rooms, etc) of more than 10 people or provide sufficient spaces where appropriate distancing can be maintained if larger gatherings are required by law, such as for some government functions like trials;”

• “require face coverings for all employees in public indoor spaces pursuant to Executive Order D 2020 138…”

Asked by The SUN via email if the commissioners were following those guidelines, Weaver wrote, “My role (among many) as the County Attorney is to review and interpret rules, regulations, statutes, etc. on a number of matters and a wide variety of topics that impact the County and then counsel and provide legal advice to elected officials and department heads. It is in the discretion of the elected officials and/or department heads to follow my legal counsel and advice.”

In an interview Wednesday, Maez commented on what the county attorney told him a few days ago, after the commissioners’ started fielding questions from the public about why they weren’t wearing masks during meetings.

“He said we need to do something or I urge you to wear a mask,” said Maez.

In phone interviews Wednesday, Commissioner Alvin Schaaf explained he never asked Weaver for advice nor received any, and Commissioner Steve Wadley said, “It’d be inappropriate for me to comment on any direction we’ve gotten from our lawyer.”

Asked why he doesn’t wear a face covering during county commissioner meetings, Maez said, “It’s hard to talk to, it’s hard to talk through to get a clear comment out. But since the question’s been raised, I’ve changed the whole format for the commissioners already. From ongoing here on out everybody’s gonna Zoom, that’s it. Starting Tuesday.”

“Why don’t I wear a mask? ‘Cause I got health problems that won’t allow me to wear a mask and still stay breathin’,” Schaaf said, adding, “I tried to wear the mask, can’t do it ‘cause my oxygen levels are still too low.”

“I think I’ll just start wearing a mask, set a good example,” Wadley said.

Wadley also noted he feels like the commissioners have complied with state health orders.

“We went from Zoom to 6 feet apart and no public in the meetings, you know, at all, so I felt like we’ve been distancing and everything else and then the commissioners stay out of each others’ office so there’s no interaction. So, I’ve felt like we’ve complied,” he said.

“I’m just not one of those persons that prescribes to, ‘Hey, we gotta do everything we’re told just because somebody else might get offended by it,” Schaaf said, adding, “I don’t work for the governor and/or health department. I don’t enforce mask laws. That’s not my job — I am not the mask police. If you wear a mask, great. If you don’t, it’s not my job to enforce that.”