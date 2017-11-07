Community invited to review draft comprehensive plan at open house

- News
By Cindy Schultz
Special to The SUN
The Town of Pagosa Springs will host a public open house to review the draft comprehensive plan from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 9, at the Ross Aragon Community Center, 451 Hot Springs Blvd.
Members of the public are invited to this open house to ask questions and learn about the goals and objectives and the public process through which these goals become priorities.
The open house will be set with stations for attendees to visit and provide comments on subject-specific topics. Staff and members of the steering committee who have guided the draft through the process will be available to answer questions and take comments from the public. Light refreshments will be available.
You may also view the project online at www.pagosasprings.co.gov. Updated versions of the plan, such as the maps and interesting sidebar highlights, will be posted as they become available. Comments and questions may also be directed to the Planning Department at cschultz@pagosasprings.co.gov or 264-4151, ext. 221.
The comprehensive plan is a long-range planning document that provides direction to future growth and development for the next 10-20 years. Periodic comprehensive plan updates are anticipated to address changes in community, demographic and economic profiles and to incorporate town’s current goals and objectives as recognized through ongoing public dialogue. The existing comprehensive plan was adopted by the town council in May 2006 and much has changed since then.
The plan revision process began in February 2017 with consultant interviews of 150 community stakeholders, followed by gathering a 13-member steering committee who met with consultants several times to shape and refine the plan document and the elements within.
The plan is arranged into the following chapters: Environment and Energy; Culture and Heritage; Human Environment; Transportation and Mobility; Land Use; Economy; and Infrastructure and Government. Each chapter includes a long-term vision, goals and actions that support and work to achieve the vision.
The revised comprehensive plan is drafted to recognize the changes to current trends and values, and combines these policies into a unifying guidance document.
Some of the topics reflected in the revised draft plan include: affordable housing; early learning and child care; protecting and promoting our unique alternative-energy resources; connecting our past, present and future in a cohesive identity that includes the vibrant arts community; future transportation opportunities; increased urbanization in the core areas; continued promotion of economic-resiliency including tourism, local and national businesses; and the infrastructure necessary to accommodate our economy’s changing needs.
Members of the public are invited and encouraged to attend this third and final public input session.
Town council anticipates adopting the final revised comprehensive plan in December. Please contact the Planning Department for more information at 264-4151, ext. 221 or cschultz@pagosasprings.co.gov.
