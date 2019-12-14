Community invited to presentation of the Christmas story

By Leah Hellerich

Special to The PREVIEW

Our Savior Lutheran Preschool, at 56 Meadows Drive, extends a cordial invitation to the community to come to the presentation of the Christmas story on Tuesday, Dec. 17, at 6:30 p.m.

The preschoolers will present the Christmas program “Silent Night, Holy Night” to their families and the community as they share the good news of Christmas through God’s word and song. Because God loves us and has redeemed us, we celebrate the birth of Jesus, God’s own Son who came to fulfill the promises of grace and forgiveness He gave to His people.

