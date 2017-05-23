Community invited to Hospice of Mercy Memorial Planting

- News
By David Bruzzese
Special to The PREVIEW
The Pagosa Springs community is invited to the annual Hospice of Mercy Memorial Planting on June 1 from 11 a.m. to noon.
The event, held at the Hospice of Mercy Memorial Garden located next to the Pagosa Springs Area Chamber of Commerce at 105 Hot Springs Blvd., will be a time for reflecting and sharing.
Attendees may plant flowers in memory of former Hospice of Mercy patients and hear words of comfort offered by hospice chaplains. Attendees may come for a few moments or stay for the whole hour.
For more information, contact Hospice of Mercy at 731-9190.
