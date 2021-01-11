Community in Conversation to return Jan. 19

Sarah Riehm

St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church

Community in Conversation is returning after a holiday hiatus to facilitate meaningful conversations among the citizens of Pagosa Springs.

The goals of these free Zoom discussions are to open up a safe and open platform for dialogue, build bridges across our social and political divides, and to address pressing needs and concerns in our town. Order your discussion book today and send an email to sarah.riehm@gmail.com to register. Riehm will send you a Zoom invitation via email before the first session.

Professor Herb Grover will lead the next seminar series on environmental stewardship for six Tuesdays from Jan. 19 through Feb. 23, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Grover has taught environmental science for over two decades, served as a research professor at the University of New Mexico, and has been a beloved and respected workshop leader and resident environmental expert for local community and church groups.

Grover has selected an outstanding book written by a friend, the Rev. Edward Brown: “Our Father’s World.” Brown is the founding director of Care of Creation and has worked in the field of Christian environmental stewardship for 20 years. The author plans to join us for one of the sessions in February.

Everyone is welcome to join the conversation. If you have a topic or book you’d like to recommend for future discussions that fits the goals of the group, please contact the Community in Conversation administrator, Sarah Riehm, at sarah.riehm@gmail.com.