Community in Conversation: New book discussion group launching

By Sarah Riehm

St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church

Announcing a new opportunity for the people of Pagosa Springs: Community in Conversation will offer free weekly Zoom community discussions beginning Tuesday, Oct. 6, from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

“Our purpose is two-fold,” said organizer Sarah Riehm. “First, we hope to equip people with the tools they need to have meaningful conversations on difficult yet important issues. Second, we hope to discover together some common ground, to find out what unites us rather than divides us.”

The first book will be “Twelve Steps to a Compassionate Life,” by author Karen Armstrong, which will run every Tuesday evening from Oct. 6 through Nov. 24. The facilitator will be the Rev. Lyn Burns, new interim rector for St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church.

“This book and discussion are not limited to the faith community,” said Burns, “We hope to include anyone in Pagosa Springs who wants to have a deeper conversation about the challenges we all face in these turbulent times.”

Burns was born and raised in South Africa. Growing up witnessing the evils of the apartheid system there, she developed a deep commitment to community building, unity and healing efforts since she immigrated to the U.S. in 1984.

Armstrong’s book is not only about learning to develop empathy, listening and communication skills, but also how to practice self-compassion.

From the Amazon website: “Karen Armstrong believes that while compassion is intrinsic in all human beings, each of us needs to work diligently to cultivate and expand our capacity for compassion. Here, in this straightforward, thoughtful, and thought-provoking book, she sets out a program that can lead us toward a more compassionate life. She suggests concrete ways of enhancing our compassion and putting it into action in our everyday lives.”

The Community in Conversation series will take a break during the holidays, resume after Jan. 1, 2021, and continue through early summer 2021. Upcoming discussions, led by local experts and community leaders, will include addressing change, loss and grief during COVID-19. Herb Grover will lead a discussion on environmental stewardship. A scientist and professor, Grover taught biology and environmental science at two universities until retirement brought him to Pagosa Springs.

The Ruby M. Sisson Memorial Library is bringing in 10 free copies for this book discussion. The lending limit is three weeks. Brad Glover, head of Adult Services, asks that if you borrow the book, please consider reading and returning it quickly to allow others to have access. Reserve your copy today. You can also purchase the book online.

The discussion will be held virtually via free Zoom software. Find out more about Zoom meetings at www.zoom.us. You’ll need access to a computer, laptop, tablet or phone with Internet connection.

If you would like to participate, please send an email to sarah.riehm@gmail.com. You will receive an email with the link to the weekly Zoom discussion. Riehm can also handle any questions you may have.

If you plan to join the group on Oct. 6, Burns requests that you review the Charter of Compassion you’ll find at www.charterforcompassion.org. Millions have affirmed this historic document launched in 2009 by Armstrong. Her organization has launched the Communities of Compassion program in hundreds of cities and 50 countries around the world. If you have time before the first class, please also review the preface of the book, “Wish for a Better World.” This may be just what you need to navigate the upcoming election.