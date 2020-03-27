Community Emergency Relief Fund activated

Special to The SUN

The Community Foundation has activated the Community Emergency Relief Fund (CERF) in response to the COVID-19 protective measures that are now in place in southwest Colorado. These measures, such as closures, cancellations, self-quarantines and social distancing, are necessary to reduce the risk of COVID-19 exposure and transmission, and particularly to preserve and protect the capacity of our local health care facilities.

Donations are now being accepted to deploy funds to community-based organizations directly responding to the most vulnerable members of our community. These resources will be disbursed as needed and as available.

Community stakeholders, including representatives from public health, local governments, school districts, businesses and nonprofits will prioritize available funds to meet immediate needs in our region, including public health needs and economic impacts.

To donate to the CERF fund, visit coloradogives.org/cerf.

Thank you for your generosity in supporting one another during this challenging time.

