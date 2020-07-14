Community Development Corporation discusses economic recovery coordinator position

By Chris Mannara

Staff Writer

At a work session on June 30, the Pagosa Springs Community Development Corporation (CDC) discussed an economic recovery coordinator position.

The draft job description for the position outlines that the economic recovery coordinator would be responsible for “planning and organizing the activities of the Pagosa Springs Community Development Corporation.”

Those duties include carrying out the CDC’s mission and strategic objectives, managing economic development programs and trainings, creating positive community relations and increasing membership in the organization.

The job description also outlines “major accountabilities,” which are to establish an economic development program for the area, support the creation of additional jobs and tax base, and to promote the area as a business location.

“Is there some reason why we call this person an economic recovery coordinator? I’m hoping that we’re intending for this to be a long-term position,” CDC board member Jim Garrett said, adding that he hoped the position was not just focused on recovery.

According to CDC Board President Sherry Waner, it is the intention that this position become a permanent one.

“Initially, this position is going to be for a recovery coordinator,” Waner said, adding that the position will be called that from the start because of grant funds tied to the position.

Language should be added to the job description about the position eventually becoming a long-term one, Garrett suggested.

According to Region 9 Economic Development District of Southwest Colorado Executive Director Laura Lewis Marchino, once the grant funding for the position is used, the CDC will have to find another funding source.

If the CDC did an hourly rate of $30-$40 an hour it “would be fine,” Lewis Marchino explained, adding that this is a contract position, so no benefits are included.

Currently, a grant request in the amount of $81,000 has been made for the position, Lewis Marchino noted.

According to CDC Administrator Mary Jo Coulehan, Region 9 has applied for grant funding on the CDC’s behalf for the position.

“Once we have someone in position that we want to transition into permanent employment, I think it will be easier for us to seek other sources of funding to help cover the salary down the road,” Waner added.

The CDC board discussed the job description and a memorandum of understanding with Region 9 at its meeting on July 8.