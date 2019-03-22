Community Concert Hall to welcome Glenn Miller Orchestra March 23

By Indiana Reed

Special to The PREVIEW

The world-famous Glenn Miller Orchestra will bring the big band sound of the 1930s and 1940s to the Community Concert Hall at Fort Lewis College on Saturday, March 23, at 7:30 p.m. The dance floor will be open.

The Glenn Miller Orchestra is considered one of the most popular and sought-after big bands in the world today. Offering a unique jazz sound, the 18-member band, under the direction of leader Nick Hilscher, performs many of the original Miller arrangements, as well as new selections in the big band style.

The legendary Glenn Miller was one of the most successful of all dance bandleaders back in the swing era of the 1930s and 1940s. He disbanded his musical organization in 1942 to volunteer for the Army, where he organized and led the Glenn Miller Army Air Force Band to entertain the servicemen. On Dec. 15, 1944, Miller, a major, took off in a single engine plane from England to precede his band to France, disappearing over the English Channel. The Army declared him officially dead a year later.

With the release of the movie “The Glenn Miller Story” in 1954, interest and popular demand led the Miller Estate to authorize the formation of the present Glenn Miller Orchestra. On June 6, 1956, the reformed Glenn Miller Orchestra performed its first concert and has been on the road ever since.

Hilscher is a veteran of the American Songbook and has an accomplished career as a solo artist and lead male vocalist for the Glenn Miller Orchestra. He was selected as bandleader in 2012.

Back in the day, it was traditional for a big band to select and perform a distinctive theme song. The theme of Glenn Miller and His Orchestra was “Moonlight Serenade,” and the classic song remains the signature tune of the Glenn Miller Orchestra today.

Wrote the Watauga Democrat, “… The best, though, was the music. There was not a synthesizer or an electrical instrument to be found. The sound of those brass horns, accompanied by a flawless rhythm section and talented vocalists all produced their own electricity … All you heard was true class and talent.”

Get “in the mood” with the Glenn Miller Orchestra at www.youtube.com/watch?v=2dvXFThS4TI.

Tickets ($42/$32) are available online at www.durangoconcerts.com, by phone at 247-7657 or in person at the ticket office inside the Durango Welcome Center at 8th Street and Main Avenue. Posted ticket prices include applicable service charges. All sales are final.

