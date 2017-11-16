Community Choir’s Christmas concerts just around the corner

By Richard Bolland

Special to The PREVIEW

Final preparations are underway for the annual community Christmas Concert that will be presented by the Pagosa Springs Community Choir on Dec. 1, 2 and 3.

The concerts are free to the public with all cordially invited to attend and enjoy. Members of the choir come from all walks of life in the Pagosa community and number about 60 singers.

The concerts will be held in the auditorium of the Pagosa Springs High School (PSHS) at 7 p.m. on Dec. 1 and Dec. 2 while the Sunday concert will be presented at 4 p.m. on Dec. 3.

Twelve selections will be performed, including nine sacred pieces to celebrate the season, among them the classic “Hallelujah Chorus” from George Frederick Handel’s “Messiah.” A select jazz ensemble will offer two selections to start the festivities at each concert.

Dan Burch, PSHS band and choir director, will direct the choir, while Venita Burch will accompany on the piano. Selections will be performed both a cappella and accompanied. As has become a favorite seasonal tradition, a portion of the program will be performed “in the round,” with the choir surrounding the audience, while the rest of the program will be presented from the stage.

This year’s concert series will be dedicated to longtime Pagosa Springs resident and board member Dale Schwicker. Schwicker passed away earlier this year and often served as the narrator for the Community Choir.

A free-will offering to provide music scholarships at PSHS will be received.

Follow these topics: Arts & Entertainment, Concert, Holiday Events, Music