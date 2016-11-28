Community Choir to present annual Christmas concerts

- News
- Obituaries
- Opinion
- Sports
- Outdoors
- Arts & Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Photo and Video
By Betty Schwicker
Special to The PREVIEW
The Pagosa Springs Community Choir will present its annual Christmas Concerts Dec. 2 and 3 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 4 at 4 p.m. in the high school auditorium. “We Need a Little Christmas” is the theme this year.
The concerts are filled with joyous and inspirational religious music that will bring Christmas to life in your minds and hearts. You will hear “Great is Our Joy” and “The Virgin Mary Had a Baby Boy” to remind you of Jesus’ birth. An especially moving medley in this year’s concert is “Silent Night, Holy Night.”
Music to lift your spirits and bring smiles to your faces will be sung by the jazz ensemble. They will help you celebrate the warmth and joy of the season as they offer their special harmony to “The Christmas Song.”
You are invited to get your holiday season started right. All concerts are free and open to the public. However, the choir always welcomes donations to help them continue to provide their concerts, give vocal scholarships to talented students and support the music programs in our local schools.
Follow these topics: Arts & Entertainment, Concert, Holiday Events, Music, Updates