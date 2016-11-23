Community Choir preparing for Christmas concerts

- News
- Obituaries
- Opinion
- Sports
- Outdoors
- Arts & Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Photo and Video
By Betty Schwicker
Special to The PREVIEW
The Pagosa Springs Community Choir is in final rehearsals for its annual Christmas concerts, to be presented Dec. 2, 3 and 4 in the high school auditorium. The Dec. 2 and 3 concerts are at 7 p.m., and the Dec. 4 concert is a matinee at 4 p.m.
A talented group of over 60 singers, the choir members vary in age from teenagers to seniors and every age between. This year’s theme is “We Need a Little Christmas,” and the choir is directed by Dan Burch and accompanied by Venita Burch. Several of the selections include solos and duets that will warm your hearts.
As in previous years, the concerts will be a blend of music styles, all celebrating the Christmas season. The religious numbers include the inspirational selections “Carol of the Kings” and “Gloria in Excelsis Deo.” Secular selections like “Kay Thompson’s Jingle Bells” and “North Pole Rock and Roll” will also be part of the program.
As in years past, the choir will join the audience to sing several a cappella numbers “in the round.” Also, the jazz ensemble will perform two fun numbers that will have you smiling and moving to the beat.
All concerts are free and open to the public. However, the choir is always grateful for donations to help support our vocal scholarship program for students and the music programs in our public schools.
Follow these topics: Arts & Entertainment, Concert, Music, Updates