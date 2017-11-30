Community Choir Christmas concerts this weekend

By Richard Bolland

Special to The PREVIEW

With the Christmas holiday quickly approaching, the Pagosa Springs Community Choir is rehearsing and putting on the finishing touches for this weekend’s Dec. 1, 2 and 3 community Christmas concerts.

Singing under the theme of “Noel,” Director Dan Burch, Pagosa Springs High School music director, and accompanist Venita Burch are leading this year’s edition of the choir to present such selections as, “Here We Come A-Caroling,” “Christmas In the Great Hall,” and “He Is Born.”

The select Jazz Ensemble will present “Swingin’ St. Nick,” and “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas” to start the concert off with some fun and heartwarming selections.

The Community Choir is comprised of about 60 of your Pagosa Springs neighbors and friends who have been rehearsing since Sept. 12 to prepare their performance and to enhance Pagosa’s celebration of the Christmas season.

All of the concerts are free of charge, with only a free-will offering being received to provide music scholarships for students at Pagosa Springs High School.

All three concerts will be performed in the Pagosa Springs High School auditorium, with the Dec. 1 and 2 concerts beginning at 7 p.m. and the Dec. 3 concert beginning at 4 p.m. All members of the community and visiting guests are welcome to attend.

