Community chili cook-off at Mt. Allison Grange Hall March 5

By Larry Corman

Special to The PREVIEW

Mt. Allison Grange is hosting a community chili cook-off at the Mt. Allison Grange Hall on March 5 at 4 p.m.

There will be red, green and miscellaneous divisions. Each entrant is to provide one gallon of ready-to-serve chili.

After filling your tummies with some great chili, stick around to play some bingo.

Donations will be accepted, with all money going toward local families in need.

Questions? Contact Yvonne at 799-3064.

Further details can be found at facebook.com/mtallisongrange/.

Follow these topics: Food, Fund Raiser, Lifestyle

Like this: Like Loading…