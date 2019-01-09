Community Center open on Saturdays starting Jan. 19

By Darren Lewis

SUN Columnist

The Ross Aragon Community Center will be open on Saturdays starting Jan. 19 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for open gym. This will continue through April.

Any event conflicts which would not allow a Saturday open gym will be posted in advance on the Town’s website, Facebook page and in The Pagosa Springs SUN. Please call the Community Center with any questions, 264-4152, ext.521.

