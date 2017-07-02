Community Band to play free Fourth of July concert

- News
By Heidi Tanner
Special to The PREVIEW
At 2 p.m. on the afternoon of the Fourth of July, your hometown Pagosa Springs Community Band will give its annual patriotic concert on the back lawn of The Springs Resort and Spa.
No Fourth of July holiday is complete without a dose of John Philip Sousa, and the Community Band is here to assist. Bring a blanket or a lawn chair and enjoy a variety of patriotic songs that will make your Fourth of July holiday a special one.
The Community Band is a nonprofit organization and though we present this concert free of charge, we are appreciative of any donations, all of which help keep our band operating.
Sousa was a premier American composer and conductor. At age 26, he became conductor of the United States Marine Corps Band and remained leader of the band for five presidential administrations. Over his career, his band toured tirelessly and in its first seven years gave 3,500 concerts in 400 different cities.
This year, the Community Band will be playing several of Sousa’s marches, including a rendition of Sousa’s “The Stars and Stripes Forever”— the official march of the United States of America. You will be delighted when you hear flautist Angela Ochoa piping out the famous piccolo melody that caps off this most famous of marches.
Our conductors, Larry Baisdon, Larry Elginer and Malinda Burnett, will be directing the band for this year’s concert.
Baisdon will be leading the band through a medley of each of the branches of the armed forces theme songs. “Taps” played by trumpeter Larry Elginer will set the tone for this tribute to past, present and future members of all branches of our military.
Elginer will lead the band on “American Flourish,” a sweeping piece written by Robert W. Smith that beautifully blends familiar American melodies such as “Yankee Doodle Dandy,” “When Johnny Comes Marching Home” and “Shenandoah.”
Burnett will present the band playing “The Cowboys,” written by John Williams for the feature film by the same name starring John Wayne. This piece hits a chord with Pagosans as the “The Cowboys” was filmed here in Pagosa Springs and many Pagosans, including Burnett’s family, remember the filming of the movie and hobnobbed with Wayne during his stay here.
This is the sixth year The Springs Resort has hosted the Community Band’s Fourth of July concert.
Please join us for this fun, festive and patriotic concert in celebration of our nation’s birthday. Don’t forget your lawn chair and we will see you at 2 p.m. on July 4.
