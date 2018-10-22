Community Band fall concert set for Oct. 27

- News
By Kathy Wadenpfuhl
Special to The PREVIEW
The Pagosa Springs Instrumental Music Society will present the Community Band in concert on Saturday, Oct. 27.
The concert will be held in the Pagosa Springs High School auditorium at 7 p.m. Admission is free to the public.
The Community Band personnel are diverse in their backgrounds. Sitting beside musicians with master’s degrees in music will be a high school student or a recent graduate from high school. The band draws from the community of Pagosa Springs. It is a volunteer organization representing all walks of life.
In the Community Band, there are six retired band directors, two current band directors, three ex-professional musicians and one current professional musician.
But, one does not need a music degree to participate. The band also includes a dental hygienist, secretary/bookkeeper, retired law enforcement officers, a graphic designer, a software engineer, a business owner and retail industry employees.
The Community Band is under the direction of Larry Elginer and Malinda Burnett. These two outstanding musicians have selected a wonderful program and the band has rehearsed many hours in preparation of the fall concert.
The Community Band’s fall program traditionally consists of standard band repertoire and this concert is full of timeless band literature: Darius Milhaud’s “Suite Fancaise,” Johannnes Hanssen’s concert march, “Valdres,” and Ralph Vaughn William’s classic, “Folk Song Suite.” In the more contemporary realm of band literature, the band will perform: Steven Reinecke’s “Fate of the Gods,” James Curnow’s “In the Valley of the Sun” and Samuel Hazo’s “Mountain Thyme.”
The Pagosa Springs Instrumental Music Society is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. The society is devoted to supporting instrumental music in the Pagosa Springs area. All monies donated at performances are given to students needing support in local private lesson studios and instrumental music programs in this community.
Again, the fall concert admission is free, but the public’s donations will be given wisely to deserving instrumental students. Come and support instrumental music in Pagosa Springs.
