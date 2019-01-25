Commissioners name finalist for county administrator

By Terri House

Staff Writer

One finalist for the position of county administrator was selected during a special meeting of the Archuleta County Board of County Commissioners this morning.

That person is Scott Wall.

Wall’s resume lists his most recent work experience as being city administrator from 2016 to 2017 for City of Willow Park in Willow Park, Texas. Prior to that he served as city manager for City of Crandall in Crandall, Texas from 2011 to 2016.

Wall holds a master’s in interdisciplinary studies from Texas State University.

Interim County Administrator Greg Schulte said that Wall had been interviewed via Skype and the next step would be to invite Wall to do an in-person interview with the commissioners.

