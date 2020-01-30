Commissioners approve pay scales, adopt new county logo

Image courtesy Archuleta County
The Archuleta County Board of County Commissioners approved a pair of new county logos, including the above, at its regular meeting on Jan. 21. Commissioner Ron Maez said the new logos will be put on county vehicles, letterhead and other items gradually and not all at once.

By John Finefrock
Staff Writer
At their meeting on Jan. 21, the Archuleta County commissioners approved pay scales for county employees and adopted a new alternate county logo, among other things.

This story was posted on January 30, 2020.