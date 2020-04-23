Commissioner directive

Dear Editor:

I read the directive from Ron Maez to second homeowners requesting that if we come to Pagosa to bring 2 weeks worth of groceries and then quarantine for 2 weeks before venturing into the county. I honestly have no problem with this. We have no plans to come to Pagosa until things settle down.

