ColoradoCare

Dear Editor:

We are retirees and agree with your recent assessment that the proposed ColoradoCare constitutional amendment (A69) will negatively impact seniors.

This story was posted on October 13, 2016.

One Response to ColoradoCare

  1. Gyrogearloose

    October 14, 2016 at 7:57 pm

    I will soon be retired and I agree. ColoradoCare unfairly taxes senior on Medicare for coverage they already have.