Colorado voters pass Proposition DD allowing for legalized sports betting in Colorado

Proposition DD passes allowing for legalizing sports betting in Colorado, making Colorado one of many states now letting people place bets on sporting events since the Supreme Court ruling struck down a law that banned sports betting in most U.S. states. With the passage of Proposition DD, and the legislative bill passed by the Colorado General Assembly in May 2019, the Colorado Limited Gaming Control Commission and the Colorado Division of Gaming become the statutory authority over the regulation of the legalized sports betting in Colorado.

In anticipation of the passage of the proposition, the Division of Gaming has been reviewing best practices and regulations from other states already allowing legalized sports betting and will be using this knowledge, along with engaging industry stakeholders, to establish rules and licensing standards for sports betting in Colorado. Since 1991, the Division of Gaming and the Colorado Limited Gaming Control Commission have overseen a strong and robust industry of limited stakes gaming in Colorado, and the Division will apply the same successful regulation model to ensure the integrity of the sports betting industry.

Starting on May 1, 2020, Coloradans who want to place wagers on sporting events may make those bets at a licensed sportsbook facility within the three gaming mountain towns of Blackhawk, Central City, and Cripple Creek, or by placing bets using their mobile phones or computers through an authorized, in-state internet operator.

“Voters have made the decision to allow legal sports wagering in Colorado,” said Lu Cordova, executive director of the Colorado Department of Revenue. “CDOR will be collaborating with stakeholders to help this industry grow responsibly.”

“The Division of Gaming has been ramping up for the possible passage of Proposition DD by setting the groundwork for implementing best practices learned from other states that already conduct sports betting, while keeping in mind the unique needs and wants of the Colorado gaming landscape and industry,” said Dan Hartman, director for the Division of Gaming. “We look forward to continuing to work with our gaming industry partners to establish responsible standards for sports betting, as they endeavor to bring the highest-quality content to the sports bettor.”

The sports betting regulatory framework being established by the Division of Gaming will provide the landscape for maximum revenues to benefit the people of Colorado with percentages designated to Colorado beneficiaries, including funding for the implementation of the state water plan and other public purposes.

