Colorado Supreme Court Justice Gregory Hobbs to speak at the 11th annual Water 101 and 201 Seminar in Pagosa Springs

By Elaine Chick

Special to The SUN

Tens of millions of people, billions of dollars of agricultural production and an enormous amount of economic activity across a vast swath of America from California to the Mississippi River are all dependent on rivers born in the mountains of Colorado.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.

Follow these topics: News, Political, Utilities, Water

Like this: Like Loading…