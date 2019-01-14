Colorado SNAP recipients up for recertification this month urged to file by noon on Jan. 15

- News
In response to the partial federal government shutdown, the U.S. Department of Agriculture has asked states to issue February’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits early — by Jan. 20 — which has the potential to affect 220,000 Colorado families.
The early issuance of benefits also means that Colorado SNAP recipients whose eligibility is due for recertification at the end of January need to submit required documents immediately in order to receive food benefits for February. It is imperative that SNAP recipients whose food assistance eligibility is up for redetermination are processed no later than noon on Jan. 15 to ensure they receive February benefits on the expedited timeframe.
To be clear, the early release of benefits is not additional funding. This effort is intended to get February benefits to eligible recipients before current funding for the program lapses as a result of the partial federal government funding. If the federal government shutdown continues, benefits may not be available after February. It is important that households budget their monthly food benefits during this uncertain time.
Archuleta County Department of Human Services eligibility technicians are doing everything they can to process redeterminations on behalf of residents.
Recertification paperwork can be submitted in person between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the Archuleta County Department of Human Services at 551 Hot Springs Blvd.
