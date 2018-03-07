Colorado Parks and Wildlife to hold informational meeting

- News
- Obituaries
- Opinion
- Sports
- Outdoors
- Arts & Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Photo and Video
By Doug Purcell
Special to The SUN
Colorado Parks and Wildlife is hosting an informational meeting on March 10 from 1 to 4:45 p.m. at the Ruby M. Sisson Memorial Library to discuss several items, including key changes to the limited license application process.
Paper applications will no longer be accepted.
A help session will follow the meeting in the computer lab to assist people with accessing and using the new licensing system.
1-3 p.m. topics
• The Landowner Preference Program.
• Changes to either-sex elk licenses.
• Elk management in the area.
• Upcoming five-year big game season structure.
• Antler shed season.
• Future Generations Bill — Proposed fee increases.
• New online licensing and application system.
1-4:45 p.m. — computer lab
• Assistance applying for hunting licenses.
• Establishing an email account.
Follow these topics: CO Parks and Wildlife, Outdoors, Top Stories, Updates