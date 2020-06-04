Colorado moves into new phase of reopening: Testing expanded locally

By Randi Pierce

Staff Writer

On June 1, the state announced the next phase of reopenings under a plan called Safer at Home and in the Vast, Great Outdoors, which is in effect until July 1.

“Colorado has millions of acres of accessible federal land, municipal parks, state parks, state and county open space, and other accessible areas that allow for stronger social distancing in our great outdoors. Coloradans should Stay at Home or in the great outdoors away from others as much as possible and continue to limit social interactions, remain at least 6 feet from others not in their household, and wear non-medical facial coverings in public,” the executive order for the new phase reads.

Guidance issued under Safer at Home is still in effect unless updated by this executive order or under CDPHE, a state press release notes.

“Our state has some of the most beautiful natural open spaces in the world and we want Coloradans to enjoy our vast, great outdoors. While we are all still safer at home, we are also able to practice greater social distancing in our great outdoors than in confined indoor spaces,” Gov. Jared Polis said. “It may feel like we are getting back to normal, but the virus is still here and it could surge back the moment we let our guard down. We are still far from normal. Coloradans have to remain diligent and must continue staying home or in the great outdoors away from others as much as possible, wearing masks when we leave the house and washing our hands. Over these next few weeks, each and every one of us has a responsibility to protect ourselves and others, especially as we begin venturing out onto our trails and open space.”

In accordance with Polis’ executive order, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) amended and extended the Safer at Home public health order until July 1.

A press release from the state notes that all individuals currently living within Colorado are encouraged to stay at home or in the vast, great outdoors and avoid unnecessary interactions whenever possible to reduce the spread of disease.

The executive order allows additional businesses to open and activities to resume with abundant precautions, including physical distancing requirements.

In his press conference Tuesday, Polis also announced that playgrounds and swimming pools will be allowed to open, with Town Manager Andrea Phillips reporting to The SUN that playgrounds will be able to open Thursday, June 4, per information released by the state.

Polis suggested, “We’re in this for the long haul” and added that there is need to find a “safe and sustainable way to live with COVID-19 in our lives.”

He also outlined four “pillars for success” moving into the new phase:

• Stay safe at home when possible.

• High-risk Coloradans, those above 65 or with underlying health conditions, should stay safe at home or in the outdoors.

• Wear a face covering in public.

• Using testing and contact tracing to help limit the spread.

He also announced additional help across the state with contact tracing, including that 350 VISTA summer associates will be hosted by the Community Resource Center in Denver and Conservation Legacy in Durango, both existing AmeriCorps VISTA projects.

Additional guidelines released

The CDPHE also released guidance this week for short-term rentals, allowing them to reopen on June 1, and updated guidance for personal services and child care.

Guidance documents are available at https://covid19.colorado.gov/.

The state also released draft guidance on houses of worship, outdoor recreation, personal recreation, and updates to the child care and personal services guidances in order to obtain public comment. Final versions of the guidance documents are expected to be released today.

Regional case counts

As of 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Archuleta County was reported as still having eight confirmed cases, with La Plata County having 82 cases with one death among cases, Conejos having two, Rio Grande logging 37, Mineral having two and Hinsdale tallying three.

Neighboring and near Archuleta County to the south, Rio Arriba County listed 59 cases and one death, and San Juan County, N.M., listed 1,813 cases and 24 deaths as of Tuesday afternoon.

The Jicarilla Apache Nation, which largely falls within Rio Arriba County, had announced nine cases as of Tuesday afternoon.

Increased local testing

opportunities

Polis continued to urge anyone experiencing flu-like symptoms to not go to work or hang out with others, but to go get tested.

Testing capacity within Archuleta County increased this week following a pair of announcements by San Juan Basin Public Health (SJBPH), including a drive-through testing site in Pagosa Springs and prioritized testing for businesses and facilities with high-contact interactions with customers or clients.

Axis Health System and SJBPH are partnering to provide drive-through COVID-19 testing at the Archuleta Integrated Healthcare clinic, which is located at 52 Village Drive.

Drive-through community testing will be available on Tuesdays from noon to 4:30 p.m. by appointment only.

Because this will be a drive-through testing site, appointments are required to manage traffic concerns and distancing requirements.

Call Archuleta Integrated Healthcare at 264-2104 to make an appointment.

Quick facts about this community testing effort:

• No referrals or doctors’ orders are needed.

• Testing is open to all members of the community.

• There is no fee for testing from June 2 through Aug. 25.

SJBPH also announced this week that the agency is offering prioritized COVID-19 PCR diagnostic testing (active virus testing) for businesses and facilities with high-contact interactions with customers or clients.

“CDPHE recently issued guidance clearing the way for COVID-19 testing of asymptomatic employees in support of ongoing worksite testing. Previously, testing had been largely limited to those showing symptoms,” a SJBPH press release states. “Up to 40 percent of COVID-19 transmission occurs prior to the onset of symptoms and one-third of all individuals testing positive for the virus are asymptomatic. Worksite testing is an important tool for early identification and quarantine of infected persons as worksites are often hubs of transmission due to close and extended contact between employees.”

Both public and private insurance cover the cost of COVID-19 testing and SJBPH has alternative testing options available for those without health insurance.

By participating in SJBPH’s Worksite Testing Program, the agency notes, local businesses are committing to the health of their workforce and customers and to a healthier community.

“Diagnostic testing is the cornerstone to controlling the spread of the virus in our communities and SJBPH is pleased to support businesses in their efforts to keep employees and customers safe,” the press release states.

To find out more about SJBPH’s Worksite Testing program, contact Tracie Holcomb at tholcomb@sjbpublichealth.org.

Testing also continues to be available locally through Pagosa Springs Medical Center and Pagosa Medical Group.

