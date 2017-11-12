Colorado Master Gardener program just around the corner

- News
By Robin Young
Special to The PREVIEW
Do you have a passion for gardening? Do you like to share your knowledge with others? Then the Colorado Master Gardener program could be for you. Gardeners of any level can apply; you don’t have to be an expert.
The program provides over 70 hours of training in various horticulture topics including climate, soil, mountain gardening, vegetable gardening, tree planting and pruning, weed management and more, and all classes are taught by Colorado State University (CSU) Extension professionals and other local gardening experts.
The cost of the training is $170 plus the cost of the resource book. In return, volunteers are required to give back a minimum of 50 volunteer hours to be completed by Oct. 31, 2019.
For those who would like to have the training but do not want to be a volunteer, the cost of the program is $530 plus the cost of the book and you will receive a Colorado Gardening Certificate rather than a Colorado Master Gardener Certificate.
Classes will be held on Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the CSU Extension office at the Archuleta County Fairgrounds from Jan. 25 through April 12.
For more information on the Colorado Master Gardener program or to receive an application packet, please come in or call the CSU Extension office at 264-5931.
