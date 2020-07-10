Colorado Legislative Lowdown virtual event planned

By Janice Sheftel

League of Women Voters

of La Plata County

In this election year, it is especially important for citizens to keep abreast of the actions of the Colorado General Assembly.

One opportunity for voters to learn about the performance of the most recent Colorado legislative session is through the virtual Colorado Legislative Lowdown, sponsored by the League of Women Voters of La Plata County.

The 1.5-hour session with Sen. Don Coram and Rep. Barbara McLachlan, to be held on July 11, at 10 a.m., will focus on the highlights of the 72nd Colorado General Assembly.

To participate or submit questions, find webinar information at www.lwvlaplata.org or www.facebook.com/lwvlaplata.org.