Colorado kids invited to the 2020 virtual State Fair Day Camp

By Ben Walther

Colorado State Fair

The Colorado State Fair is calling all kids to head to the 2020 State Fair Day Camp — from the safety of their own homes. The virtual, first-ever State Fair camp will be held on four afternoons from Monday, Aug. 31, through Thursday, Sept. 3, beginning at 3:30 p.m. each day.

The program is designed for students in grades three through five, and younger children are welcome to participate with older family members.

The content-rich, fair-themed programming will feature animals and visits from Colorado Parks and Wildlife, fun activities from entertainers, youth ag education with Colorado State University students and the Colorado Foundation for Agriculture, fair food demonstrations with chef Jason Morse and much more.

The virtual camp is free and will be livestreamed on the Colorado State Fair website each afternoon. The sessions will also be recorded for future viewing and accessible on the website.

After completing the sessions, campers will have the opportunity to apply to become a Junior Colorado State Fair Ambassador at the 2021 State Fair. Selected junior ambassadors will receive a care package with credentials, a pass to the 2021 Colorado State Fair, ambassador certificate and other treats.

Register for the 2020 State Fair Day Camp at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_sr2mtDaJSueNKYH7XMwOYw. Only a name and email address is required to participate. Visit the Colorado State Fair website for more details and please contact Adele McCanless at (719) 404-2049 with questions.

The theme of the 2020 Colorado State Fair is “A Walk on The Wild Side” and will take place Aug. 28-Sept. 7. FAQs related to this summer’s modified state fair can be found at https://www.coloradostatefair.com/p/general-information/faqs-reimagined-fair. Additionally, visit the Colorado State Fair website, Facebook page @colostatefair, or call (719) 561-8484 for the latest updates and information.