Colorado Guys and Gals Country Hoedown set for March 15

By Pennie DeClark

Special to The PREVIEW

It’s time to dust off yer fanciest western boots, denim jeans and cowboy hat and join us for a fun night of great music, food and dancing to benefit the children of Our Savior Lutheran School.

Ask anyone who attended the past few years, this is an amazing event that is not to be missed on March 15 from 5:30 to 9 p.m. at the Our Savior Lutheran gymnasium, located at 56 Meadows Drive.

Andy Janowsky and Jeff Johnson from The High Rollers will be playing their boot-stompin’ tracts for your entertainment. We will also have a brisket dinner with beans, tater salad, rolls and dessert to fill up on.

Dance the night away or bid on the many silent auction items for sale while you enjoy a glass of beer or wine (available for purchase from our cash bar).

All of the proceeds from this night benefit the children at Our Savior Lutheran School. We have been serving the children of Pagosa Springs from all denominations for 26 years, providing exceptional education opportunities, with small classroom sizes, in a safe and loving, Christ-centered environment. We currently offer classes for preschool through sixth grade and are excited to announce the addition of a structured middle school (fifth through eighth grades) next year as well.

Tickets will going on sale next few week, but mark your calendars now. If you have any questions regarding this event or the school, call Pennie DeClark at 903-3242.

