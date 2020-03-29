Colorado extends income tax payment deadline to provide relief during COVID-19 emergency

Special to The SUN

The Colorado Department of Revenue (CDOR) announced that it will extend the income tax payment deadline by 90 days to July 15. This extension will be similar to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) extension. However, this payment extension applies to any qualifying income tax payment, regardless of the amount.

Coloradans will now have the option to pay any 2019 income tax payments that would normally be due on April 15 by July 15 without penalty or interest. This extension only applies to money owed by taxpayers for the 2019 tax year.

Taxpayers who are required to make estimated income tax payments for the 2020 tax year are also being granted an extension. Estimated payments due on April 15 and June 15 may be paid any time on or before July 15 without penalty.

The department is continually monitoring this evolving situation and responding in real-time to address the questions and concerns of Coloradans. To help keep the public informed, CDOR has set up a COVID-19 page where we will post all updates and changes related to taxes, deadline extensions, services and penalties.

Please visit www.Colorado.gov/Tax/COVID-19-Updates for more information.

